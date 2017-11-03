RSS
News ID: 203693
Published: 0443 GMT November 03, 2017

Chabahar, Gwadar ports complementary to each other: Official

Chabahar, Gwadar ports are complementary to each other, said Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday commenting on Iran, India and Afghanistan's endeavor to use Iranian port of Chabahar for trade.

According to brecorder.com, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan does not regard it against the country and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding, "We do not regard it as any kind of alliance against us. Our trade with Afghanistan, Iran and China continues as before."

Asked to comment on the first shipment of Indian wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar Port, he said, "Transport of wheat and other commodities to Afghanistan is nothing new, as Pakistan has been traditionally providing goods to Afghanistan."

He stated that it is Pakistan's consistent position that Afghanistan, as a landlocked country, has a right of transit access through any neighboring country according to its needs.

Last Sunday, India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran's Chabahar Port, calling it a landmark moment.

   
Chabahar
Gwadar
India
 
