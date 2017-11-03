Anti-Semitic incidents continue to surge in US: Report

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said Thursday there were 1,299 anti-Semitic incidents from January 1 to September 30 of this year, a 67 percent increase over the same period in 2016 and already more than the 1,266 incidents reported all of last year.

Of the incidents reported, there has been a disturbingly high number of anti-Semitic bullying and vandalism incidents in schools and university campuses across the US, the group said.

ADL said there was a distinct increase in anti-Semitism after the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, which led to the death of one counter-protester.

“We are astonished and horrified by the rise in anti-Semitic harassment, incidents and violence targeting our communities,” said ADL director Jonathan Greenblatt.

“While the tragedy in Charlottesville highlighted this trend, it was not an aberration. Every single day, white supremacists target members of the Jewish community—holding rallies in public, recruiting on college campuses, attacking journalists on social media, and even targeting young children,” he added.

ADL said the Charlottesville rally “featured shocking and violent expressions of anti-Semitism and racism, including the display of swastika flags, chants of “Jews will not replace us!” and other overt anti-Semitic acts.”

The Jewish organization said anti-Semitism continues to be a serious concern in schools and on college campuses. On college campuses, a total of 118 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the first three quarters of 2017, compared to 74 in the same period of 2016 – an increase of 59 percent.

“We are deeply troubled by the rising number of anti-Semitic incidents, bullying, and hate in our nation’s schools and we don’t think the statistics paint a full picture of what is happening,” Greenblatt said.

Despite claiming to be an advocate of civil rights in the US, the ADL has been accused by experts of conflating criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

Noam Chomsky, who is ethnically Jewish and one of the most cited scholars in US history, accuses ADL of "having lost entirely its focus on civil rights issues in order to become solely an advocate for Israeli policy."