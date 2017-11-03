RSS
Published: 0641 GMT November 03, 2017

Eight border guards killed in northwest Iran clashes with terrorists

At least eight Iranian border guards have been killed in heavy clashes with terrorists in the country’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, a local official says.

The incidents occurred in Chaldoran border area on Friday, Alireza Radfar, the deputy governor general of West Azarbaijan for political and security affairs, told IRNA.

He added that the terrorists sustained heavy losses during the clashes which are still ongoing on the border with Turkey.

Iran’s northwest has repeatedly witnessed attacks by terrorist and anti-Islamic Republic elements.

 

 

   
KeyWords
border guards
northwest Iran
clashes
 
