0648 GMT November 03, 2017

News ID: 203699
Published: 0644 GMT November 03, 2017

Iraqi forces liberate al-Qaim from Daesh control, PM congratulates troops

Iraqi forces have retaken control of the town of al-Qaim from Daesh Takfiri terrorists, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has announced, congratulating the troops on their latest victory against the terrorist group.

Abadi issued a congratulatory statement on Friday, hailing the "liberation of al-Qaim in record time".

The advance comes hours after the units from the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism Service, Sunni tribal fighters and Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Sha’abi) entered the strategic town in the country’s western Anbar Province near the Syrian border.

Announcing the offensive last week, Abadi said “Daesh members have to choose between death and surrender.”

The Takfiri terrorists swept through parts of northern and western Iraq in June 2014. They then began a reign of terror across the captured areas, committing crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shias, Sunnis, Kurds, Christians and others.

The recapture of Qaim means that the Daesh terrorists in Iraq are now in control of just the smaller neighboring town of Rawa and surrounding pockets of barren desert along the Euphrates River.

Earlier Friday, Iraqi security forces had retaken the nearby Husaybah border crossing with Syria.

 

 

   
