Iraqi forces liberate al-Qaim from Daesh control, PM congratulates troops

Abadi issued a congratulatory statement on Friday, hailing the "liberation of al-Qaim in record time".

The advance comes hours after the units from the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism Service, Sunni tribal fighters and Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Sha’abi) entered the strategic town in the country’s western Anbar Province near the Syrian border.

Announcing the offensive last week, Abadi said “Daesh members have to choose between death and surrender.”

The Takfiri terrorists swept through parts of northern and western Iraq in June 2014. They then began a reign of terror across the captured areas, committing crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shias, Sunnis, Kurds, Christians and others.

The recapture of Qaim means that the Daesh terrorists in Iraq are now in control of just the smaller neighboring town of Rawa and surrounding pockets of barren desert along the Euphrates River.

Earlier Friday, Iraqi security forces had retaken the nearby Husaybah border crossing with Syria.