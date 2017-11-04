Iran cricket team eliminated from ACC U-19 Asia Cup western region qualifiers

The Iran national under-19 cricket team’s run in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U-19 Asia Cup western region qualifiers has hit a major snag as the squad tumbled out of the competition in the first round.

On Friday, Kuwait U-19 team remained unbeaten in the group stage, and beat the Iranian side 203-90 in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

The Iran national under-19 cricket team started its campaign at the tournament with a 114-150 loss to Qatar on October 31, Press TV reported.

The young Iranian sportsmen defeated the Maldives U-19 team 165-150 in their second fixture the following day.

The ACC U-19 Asia Cup Western region qualifiers started on October 29, and will run through November 8, 2017. The participating teams include Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Oman and the Maldives.

The winner of the qualification tournament will stay in Malaysia to participate in the 2017 Under-19 Asia Cup.

The upcoming international cricket tournament is scheduled to be held from November 9 to 20.

The U-19 teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Hong Kong have already booked their spots in the event.