US sanctions, threats not affecting Iran: Top security official

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on the occasion of the Iranian National Student Day that US sanctions and threats won't influence Iranians' will.

Addressing a group of people gathering in front of the former US embassy in Tehran on Satueday marking the Student Day, Shamkhani said, 'Iranian missile power is based on the domestic capacities and the eight-year Holy Defense experiences.' An allusion to 8 years of war with the deposed dictator of Iraq Saddam Hussain, IRNA reported.

Saying that the missile power was made during the oppressive sanctions on Iran, Shamkhani said, 'Iranian scholars will never remain behind obstacles and will change them to leap toward higher levels of capability and authority.'

He added that the world community emphasizes the non-negotiability of Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as the joint comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed Iran's compliance with the deal; however, 'The US President [Donald Trump] has chosen a different path.'

Affronting the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), European Union (EU), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), France, Germany, China, Russia, and all the countries that have supported Iran Deal, Trump has repeatedly criticized the agreement, calling it an “embarrassment” and “the worst deal ever negotiated.”

After four decades of US enmity, and using different tools, including sanctions and threats, Iran has, as its enemies have confessed, become more powerful than ever, said Shamkhani.

'The US has been defeated by Iranian people and leadership many times, including Operation Eagle Claw (April 1980), Nojeh coup plot (July 1980), US-backed Iraq's eight-year war on Iran (September 1980 – August 1988). Iran's astonishing achievements in aerospace, nuclear technology, missile defense, and diplomacy are also among fields US has been defeated in by the Iranians,' said Shamkhani.

He added that, however, due to their 'vindictive nature', the Americans still insist on animosity against Iran.

In a meaningful comment, Shamkhani said, in the period between today and the next year Student Day, 'Definitely, due to US irrational policies of the US president, we will witness the decline of US's role and stance in the region.'

13th of Aban has been named in Iran as the National Student Day and the Day of Struggling against World Arrogance. On the 13th of Aban 1358 (Nove 4, 1979) Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students were killed by the security forces while protesting against the deposed Shah of Iran.