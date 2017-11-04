Women affairs VP: Child marriage among social harms

By Farzam Vanaki

Child marriage is a social harm, said the Iranian vice president for women and family affairs.

Speaking to Iran Daily on the sidelines of the 23rd Press Exhibition held in the Iranian capital of Tehran from October 27-November 3, Masoumeh Ebtekar added efforts are required by the Iranian government and, particularly, the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs to minimize the number of social harms.

“We are currently working on this issue in cooperation with Iran’s judiciary and different state apparatuses and sectors. Social as well as cultural moves and measure are required to be made and taken, respectively, to resolve the issue."

She stressed that considerable work is required to be done to reach a stage where the country’s law on this subject would be proportional and in concordance with the demands of the society.

Ebtekar said although very few cases of child marriage are reported across the country, even this small number should be brought down to zero as marriage in childhood can damage girls’ physical and psychological health.

Commenting on the meeting between the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs and Iran’s Judiciary to discuss the bill to ensure women’s security and safety against violence, she said, “It was a very good session. We will hold another meeting with the Judiciary to finalize the text of the bill and ensure coordination between the executive and judiciary branches [of the Iranian government].”

In this meeting, technical issues pertinent to the bill and its different dimensions were discussed, Ebtekar added.

She said Iran’s Judiciary maintains that criminalizing people strongly in such cases should be refrained from, which is a valid point.

“This bill will have educational and cultural aspects as well. Stopping violence against women in families will lead to an improvement and transformation in Iranian families’ culture and vice versa.”

She hoped that the bill would be finalized and sent to the Iranian Parliament within a month for approval.

Ebtekar said, “We [the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs] have a national outlook. We have already announced that we are willing to cooperate with all parties and [social] spectra. This comes as, we pursue the policies of [President Hassan] Rouhani’s administration.”

She added among the goals pursued by the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs are advocating women’s religious rights within the framework of the country’s laws and regulations and improving women’s living condition by increasing their capabilities to find jobs, improving their economic condition and helping them, particularly girls and school students, enhance their life skills.

Efforts are underway by the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs as well as the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to help remove the obstacles to women’s participation in sport activities and increase and improve respectively the number and quality of sport facilities for them.

Commenting on the issue of Iranian women facing some limitations in term of being allowed into sports stadiums to watch men’s competitions, she said the government has placed approving a directive in this regard on its agenda which will be finalized in the near future.

“Not all the restrictions on [Iranian] women’s presence in [sports] stadiums have been in place since a long time ago. Women have always been able to enter stadiums. There are, however, a few number of limitations in this regard which can be removed by adopting effective and proper policies.”

She stressed that in case “we seek to decrease the number of social harms, promoting sport among Iranian women is of the utmost importance and a necessary measure”.

Ebtekar said being involved in sport is among the ways to reduce the number of social harms.