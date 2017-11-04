Iran's Karimodini to serve as FrontDoc jury member

Iranian director Moein Karimodini, acclaimed for his documentary feature 'Atlan', will serve on the three-member panel of jury at the 9th FrontDoc International Film Festival in Italy.

The winners will be announced in three sections of feature-, medium-, and short-documentary.

Karimodini's 'Atlan', a production of Iran's Documentary and Experimental Film Center, won the best feature-length documentary award at the FrontDoc.

'Atlan' tells the story of Ali, an Iranian Turkmen horse-riding instructor, and his horse Ilhad. In the Turkmen language, Atlan means "get on your horse and get going".

The FrontDoc festival is to be held from November 6 to 11 in Aosta, Italy in an area on the border between Italy, France and Switzerland — a crossroads of cultures and experiences in the heart of Europe.

FrontDoc is an international festival of documentary films devoted to the theme of borders (geographical, political, social and cultural) and on films that explore new frontiers between the documentary genre and other means of expression.

Internationally renowned artists such as Leonardo Di Costanzo, Alberto Fasulo, Frammartino, Lech Kowalski, Pietro Marcello, Giovanni Cioni, Daniele Gaglianone, Salvatore Mereu, Bruno Oliviero, Gianfranco Pannone, Nicolas Philibert, Masbedo and Enzo Avitabile attended the earlier rounds of the event.