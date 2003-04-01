'Invincibles' record belongs to Wenger, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola told Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger that his "Invincibles" record is safe despite Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season.

Arsenal is the only side to go a full Premier League season unbeaten when the Gunners won the title in the 2003-04 campaign, ESPN reported.

Just 10 games into this season, Wenger said it is far too early to contemplate City replicating his achievement, and Guardiola said the Citizens are more focused on winning when the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium today.

"Arsene's record belongs to him, we are not going to break it – he has to be calm," the City boss told a news conference.

"It was an exceptional team, something fantastic. We don't want to break this record but we want to play good and beat them on Sunday."

Arsenal is set to play Alexis Sanchez, who nearly joined City in the summer before the Gunners pulled the plug on a £60 million deal.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season and City could even make a fresh, lower offer in January, but Guardiola said he is more concerned about his side's performance today.

"He's an Arsenal player, his manager has to speak about him. You know the situation before when the transfer window was open but now it's closed," Guardiola said.

"Let's not talk about that. He's such an important player for them, for the talent he has and we have to try to control him. Let's just focus on that.

"You know my opinion on the players I have. Alexis, you know my opinion, but he's an Arsenal player – so it's not correct to talk about that, especially before we play them."

The form of Raheem Sterling has lessened the blow of missing out on Sanchez, with the former Liverpool player topping City's scoring charts with 10 goals.

Sterling is just one goal away from beating his best ever tally in a season and Guardiola says he has been working extra hours in training on his finishing.

"I think he's enjoying scoring goals, he's not scared, he's not afraid to take a risk. And now he's seeing how fun, how good it is to score goals," Guardiola added.

"[City coach] Mikel Arteta is working many, many hours and days after training specifically about the last action on the pitch – that control in the last moment to make the right movement in the final three or four meters."