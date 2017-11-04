Second Mustafa science award slated for December

Professor Omar Yaghi (R )and Professor Jackie Ying won the awards of the first Mustafa Prize held in Tehran in 2015.

The second edition of the Mustafa Prize, a science and technology award, will be held on December 3, 2017 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, with 60 notable scientists from the Muslim world in attendance.

The chairman of the Executive Committee of the Mustafa Prize, Ali Omrani, made the announcement during a talk with Mehr News Agency, adding, “Over a thousand prominent figures active in various fields of technology have received a call for submission for the second round of the Mustafa Prize, and over 300 organizations will take part in the event.”

The prize will be awarded to the selected laureates in four categories: “Life and Medical Science and Technology”; “Information and Communications Technology”; “Nanoscience and Nanotechnology”; “All areas of Science and Technology”.

The Mustafa Prize is a top science and technology award granted biennially to the top researchers and scientists of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The first award ceremony of the Mustafa Prize was held in 2015 in Tehran, where Professor Omar Yaghi, from Jordan, and Professor Jackie Ying, from Singapore, won the awards in the “Nanoscience and Nanotechnology” and the “Bio-nanotechnology” categories, respectively.

The prize seeks to encourage education and research and is set to play the pioneering role in developing regional relations between science and technology institutions working in the OIC member states. It also aims to improve scientific relations between academics and researchers in order to facilitate the growth of science among the OIC member states.

The Mustafa Prize began work in 2013. The policy-making council of the prize, which is tasked with supervising various procedures of the event, is comprised of high-profile universities and academic centers of OIC member states, mustafaprize.org wrote.

The prize will be granted to works which are deemed to have improved human life, and have made tangible and cutting-edge innovations on the boundaries of science, or have presented new scientific methodology.