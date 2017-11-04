Germany becomes fifth top exporter to Iran

Iran imported 19.9 million tons of goods, worth $27.8 billion, during the seven months from March 21 to October 22.

According to Trend News Agency, the figure indicates a growth of 14.89 percent in terms of value compared to the amount for the same period of the preceding year, the Iranian Customs Administration announced.

Average price for each ton of goods imported by Iran in the mentioned period was around $1,396, indicating a rise by 8.89 percent, year-on-year.

Increased volume of capital goods, imported cars, car parts as well as some staple goods has led to rise in Iran's imports during the current year.

Rice worth $1 billion topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the seven-month period.

Other goods imported by Iran during the seven-month period were: Corn fodder ($882 million), car parts ($738 million), cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($625 illion), and soybean meal ($536 million).

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran in the mentioned period. Iran imported goods valued at $6.82 billion from China in the period.

After China, the UAE ($4.678 billion), Turkey ($1.933 billion), South Korea ($1.844 billion) and Germany ($1.54 billion) were other four biggest exporters of goods to Iran.

Iran's non-oil trade turnover increased by 6.2 percent to $52.527 billion during the period, meanwhile the country experienced a negative trade balance of $3.1 billion.

Eurostat has recently announced that Iran's trade with the European Union stood at €13.1 billion in the first eight months of 2017, almost double compared with the amount for the same period of last year.

Exports to the 28 EU states stood at €6.5 billion, about 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2016.

Iran imported commodities worth €6.6 billion from the European Union, recording a 37.5 percent rise year-on-year.

Oil, oil products and related commodities constituted the majority of Iran's exports to the EU during the period (more than 88 percent), with a total value of €5.7 billion, registering more than a threefold rise year-on-year. Food exports stood at €224 million, indicating a 13 percent decline year-on-year.

Chemical products accounted for 3.4 percent of Iran's total exports to the EU, posting a 60-percent growth. Exports of all other items, except petroleum products and chemicals, saw a decline.

The imports mainly included transportation machinery and equipment, chemical products and food, beverages and tobacco, valued at €5 billion, accounting for around 75 percent of total imports from the EU.

A 57-percent rise in imports of transportation machinery and equipment, which constitute 25.5 percent of total imports, was the main reason for the hike in imports.

Eurostat data show the import of almost all items from the EU grew, except for food, beverages and tobacco. Food imports, which accounted for four percent of overall imports, stood at €283 million, marking a 19-percent decline compared to the amount for the same period last year.

Eurostat is a directorate general of the European Commission located in Luxembourg. Its main responsibilities are to provide statistical information to EU institutions and promote the harmonization of statistical methods across its member states and candidates for accession.