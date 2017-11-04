17th Int'l Electricity Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The 17th International Electricity Exhibition of Iran (IEE) started on Saturday with the participation of 458 domestic firms and 310 foreign companies at Tehran International Fairground.

The exhibition, which extends over an area of 50,120 square meters, is hosting representatives of firms from Iran, Germany, China, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Finland, Poland, England, Sweden, the UAE and Russia, IRNA reported.

The participants specialize in wire, cable, electrical equipment, automation and instrumentation system fields.

During the event, two expert meetings will be held on economy of electricity and industrial challenges.

The objective of this exposition is to act as a comprehensive resource for the industry, its members, prospective business visitors and customers by providing in-depth information about the industry and the latest trends influencing its progress, according to IEE website.

The event will run for four days.

In all, 54 power plants have become operational since the 11th government assumed office in 2013 while the capacities of the power plants across the country have increased by eight megawatts to 77,000 MW during the period.

Energy Ministry is mulling to promote electricity swaps with Russia, Tajikistan and countries in southern Persian Gulf.

Iran is currently engaged in electricity swaps with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Iraq.