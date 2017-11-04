Iran send 'The Servant' to Taiwan

Iranian animation 'The Servant', by Farnoush Abedi, was nominated for a $17,000 award at Taichung International Animation Festival (TIAF), in Taiwan.

The nine-minute animation is about a writer, who, on the verge of suicide, catches an insect in a glass. Instead of killing it, he lets it grow up in his favor. Over time, however, the insect earns a different function, and soon they fight a match for the roles to be exchanged between them, Mehr News Agency reported.

Abedi was born in Isfahan in 1985. After graduating in theater from the Art and Architecture University, he has turned to producing animation since 2000 and directed more than twenty short animated films. His films were presented and screened in more than a hundred domestic and international film festivals.

TIAF is the only city film festival in Taiwan that features solely animation.

Founded in 2015, TIAF has established itself as a major international animation festival, popular among movie goers and animators, domestic and abroad alike.

Supported by the Information Bureau of Taichung City Government and organized by the Taichung Film Development Foundation, TIAF calls for entries from countries all over the world for the first time. Two new competition categories, International Short Films and Student Short Films, are created in order to invite the talents of animation around the globe to compete with the animators in Taiwan for the highly prized grand prix.