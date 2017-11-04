Iran: Exports to Russia to triple if obstacles removed

A member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Mines (TCCIM) Asadollah Asgaroladi said that Iran's exports to Russia would experience a threefold growth over the next year once the two sides remove the obstacles to trade ties.

"Although Iran and Russia have proper economic ties, they have failed to boost trade as obstacles still exist," Asgaroladi said, according to Trend News Agency.

Elaborating on the solutions to remove the obstacles, he cited the shortcomings in banking ties as the main obstacle. "We are not satisfied with the banking ties," he added.

He listed transportation as yet another hindrance, saying there is a need for air cargo carriers for dairy products in view of its short expiry date.

He also spoke about the issuance of visa and urged the Russian government to provide one-year multiple-entry visas for Iranian traders.

Asgaroladi contended that direct flights between Iran and southern Russia could also contribute to boosting exports from the Islamic Republic.

Iran exported goods worth $400 million to Russia in the year to March 20, 2017. The value of Iran's imports from Russia during the period exceeded $1.5 billion.

Heads of state of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran met in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss trilateral ties.