Official: Pakistan committed to execute IP project

A Pakistani official announced that the government is committed to implementing the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project.

Parliamentary Secretary Shahzadi Umarzadi said that multilateral and unilateral sanctions on Iran had halted the progress of the project, IRNA reported.

The project also came under discussion during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Pakistan in March 2016 during which the two sides agreed to resolve all outstanding issues, he said.

Also Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that he had a discussion with Iranian leadership on the issue and he would continue to do so in the future.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust said that his country had spent $2 billion to complete the gas pipeline up to the Pakistani border, but they are waiting for the other side to complete its part of the project.

He said that the IP is a very important project that can completely change the face of Pakistan's economy.