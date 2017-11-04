Rouhani: Iranians appreciative of Armed Forces’ valor, nobility

The Iranian people are appreciative of the bravery and decency of Iran’s Armed Forces, said President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking at a meeting with top commanders of Iran’s Armed Forces on Saturday, Rouhani added that the Iranian government will continue supporting the country’s Armed Forces.

“Following the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Armed Forces have put in a successful performance in terms of being both Islamic and popular.”

He said the country’s Armed Forces are required to be trans-partisan, adding that the most valuable asset owned by Iran's Armed Forces is the people’s trust in them and their independence from political circles.

During the Islamic Revolution and eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi-imposed war, 1980-88) and in the postwar era up to now, Iran’s Armed Forces have always been glorious and maintained the trust of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the people, Rouhani stressed.

He said the government and people have trust in Iran’s Armed Forces and believe that they are devout and devoted.

“The [Iranian] government will continue shoring up the Armed Forces.”

Commenting on the responsibilities assigned to Iran’s Armed Forces in Iran’s Constitution, Rouhani said that in a time of peace, these forces are required to stand by the government in any field deemed necessary by the executive branch, and help it forge ahead with its plans to better manage the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, top commanders and officials of Iran’s Armed Forces expressed their gratitude towards the Iranian president and his administration for the effective support with which they provide the Armed Forces, and presented a report of their missions, most important moves and measures as well as requirements to improve their operations.