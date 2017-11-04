Hariri resignation, US-Saudi-Zionist plot to heighten Mideast tensions: Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi made the remarks on Saturday, a few hours after the announcement of Hariri’s resignation in Saudi Arabia, in which he made allegations against Iran and Lebanon's Resistance Movement Hezbollah.
“The sudden resignation of Mr. Hariri and its announcement in another country are not only regrettable and astonishing, but also indicative of him playing in a court that the ill-wishers in the region have laid out,” he said.
“The winners in this field are not Arab and Muslim countries but the Zionist regime (Israel) which has defined its existence in tensions ‘in’ and ‘among’ the Muslim countries in the region,” the Iranian spokesperson added.