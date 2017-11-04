RSS
0509 GMT November 04, 2017

Published: 0440 GMT November 04, 2017

Hariri resignation, US-Saudi-Zionist plot to heighten Mideast tensions: Iran

Hariri resignation, US-Saudi-Zionist plot to heighten Mideast tensions: Iran

Iran has vehemently rejected remarks by Saad Hariri, who has stepped down as Lebanon’s Prime Minister, saying his resignation and rehashing of the “unfounded and baseless” allegations regularly leveled by the Zionists, Saudis and the US are another scenario to create new tensions in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi made the remarks on Saturday, a few hours after the announcement of Hariri’s resignation in Saudi Arabia, in which he made allegations against Iran and Lebanon's Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

“The sudden resignation of Mr. Hariri and its announcement in another country are not only regrettable and astonishing, but also indicative of him playing in a court that the ill-wishers in the region have laid out,” he said.

“The winners in this field are not Arab and Muslim countries but the Zionist regime (Israel) which has defined its existence in tensions ‘in’ and ‘among’ the Muslim countries in the region,” the Iranian spokesperson added.

   
Hariri
Zionist
Middle East
 
