Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers strike Daesh targets in eastern Syria

Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have launched fresh airstrikes against the positions of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr, a day after government forces, supported by allied fighters from popular defense groups, fully liberated Dayr al-Zawr city from the clutches of the extremists.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced in a statement on Saturday that the aircraft took off from an air base in Russia, flew over Iran and Iraq, and conducted airstrikes against the Daesh targets near the border city of al-Bukamal.

The statement added that command centers and weapons depots were among the targets hit by the bombers.

On Friday, Russia’s Kolpino submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea against the Daesh outposts in Bukamal.

Six Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers launched a massive aerial assault against designated terrorist targets near Bukamal on November 1, destroying fortified areas, arms and ammunition depots.

The development came only a day after the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarine, Veliky Novgorod, carried out a major strike with three Kalibr cruise missiles on important Daesh positions near Bukamal.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Daesh terrorists' command posts, a fortified area where militants and armored vehicles were present, as well as a large arsenal of weapons and munitions were destroyed as a result.

The Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino submarines carried out two strikes outside the eastern Syrian city of Mayadin, located about 44 kilometers southeast of Dayr al-Zawr, on October 5, using 10 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said at the time that Daesh "suffered significant damage, both in manpower and hardware,” in the Mayadin strike.

Since September 2015, Russia has been conducting aerial attacks against terrorist positions in Syria at a request from the Damascus government.

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian ground forces have managed to make numerous gains against terrorists on various fronts.