UK activists protest centenary of Balfour Declaration

Thousands of demonstrators have staged a rally outside the US embassy in London to demand the British government apologize for the controversial Balfour Declaration 100 years after it was signed.

The pro-Palestine activists marched from the US embassy towards Trafalgar Square in central London on Saturday.

The protesters called the Balfour Declaration issued in 1917 during World War I a “historic crime” and expressed outrage at the suffering of Palestinians at the hands of Israel’s brutal regime.

They also condemned as an open insult the recent visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Britain for celebrating the 100th anniversary of the document.

The activists said they're determined to demand compensation and called on the UK to take responsibility for its role in the pain forced upon the Palestinian nation.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May marked the centenary of the Balfour Declaration along with Netanyahu during a banquet in London on Thursday.

Speaking at Balfour centenary dinner in London, May said Britain was “proud of our pioneering role in the creation of the state of Israel.”

She also said Britain was proud “of the relationship we have built with Israel.”

The Balfour Declaration was a public announcement by the British government during World War I to support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" on Palestinian territories.

The declaration was named after British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, who penned the document.

Emboldened by the Balfour Declaration and the ensuing Western support, Israel captured huge swathes of Arab land in a war in 1948, and then proclaimed its existence.

In 1967, it proceeded to capture more Palestinian territory in another war. It then started propping up scores of settlements across that occupied territory in a move to gradually annex it.

Israel has defied all international condemnations of its settlement activities, including outright denunciation by the United Nations.