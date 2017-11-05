RSS
0840 GMT November 05, 2017

News ID: 203764
Published: 0542 GMT November 05, 2017

Iraqi speaker condoles demise of IRGC general's father

Iraqi speaker condoles demise of IRGC general's father
FILE PHOTO

Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri in a message extended condolences over the death of the father of Quds Force Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani.

In a message released on Saturday night, al-Jabouri sympathized with General Soleimani and his bereaved family over the sad occasion, IRNA reported.

He also wished God's blessings for the departed soul and patience for his family.

Hassan Soleimani passed away at 95 on October 31 due to old age.

   
KeyWords
Iraq
IRGC
Salim al-Jabouri
Qasem Soleimani
Quds
 
