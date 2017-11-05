Iraqi speaker condoles demise of IRGC general's father

Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Salim al-Jabouri in a message extended condolences over the death of the father of Quds Force Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani.

In a message released on Saturday night, al-Jabouri sympathized with General Soleimani and his bereaved family over the sad occasion, IRNA reported.

He also wished God's blessings for the departed soul and patience for his family.

Hassan Soleimani passed away at 95 on October 31 due to old age.