November 05, 2017

News ID: 203765
Published: 0551 GMT November 05, 2017

Bosnia to support JCPOA along with other EU states

Bosnia to support JCPOA along with other EU states

A member of presidential council of Bosnia-Herzegovina said on Saturday that his country will throw its weight behind the 2015 Iran nuclear deal along with the other European states.

Baqer Ezzat Begovic made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Begovic praised Iran’s adherence to the deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its efforts to establish peace and stability in the region, saying that it is a major deal reached between Iran and the six world powers (the US, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) under the supervision of the international circles.

He hoped that all the parties will remain committed to the international pact and it will be implemented well.

Heidari, for his part, referred to the US measures to dismantle the deal and undermine the great contemporary diplomatic achievement, saying that Iran has been in full compliance with the deal, which was on several occasions verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He further noted that Iran’s commitment to the deal will be in place until the time the deal would be honored by all other parties, and said Iran enjoys its legitimate and legal interests under the deal.

Commenting on Iran’s effective counter-terrorism moves, Heidari said that terrorist groups such as Daesh have been weakened severely due to the resistance of the regional nations and strong steps taken by Iran.

During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral relations as well as the need to facilitate cooperation, especially in the field economy and encouraging private sectors of the two countries.

   
