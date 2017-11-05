Brexit brain drain: Professionals wave goodbye, head to Europe

After 22 years in Britain, Anna Bea Götz packed up her life and moved back to Germany.

She had arrived as a 16-year-old student and always thought that one day she might leave. But it was Britain’s vote to leave the European Union that finally pushed Götz to go, nbcnews.com reported.

Amid uncertainty about what rights and legal status citizens of 27 E.U. countries will have in the U.K. once it leaves the bloc in March 2019, Götz no longer felt secure enough to pursue her dream of buying and managing apartments.

“It was really hard to leave and not an easy choice to make,” said Götz, 38, who left Britain in September and now works in operations management for a Düsseldorf-based internet travel firm.

“My future plans, the business I had planned, it was all thrown up into the air. I couldn’t stay.”

Götz is far from alone. Britain may still be a member of the EU, but many of the skilled Europeans who currently call the UK home are reconsidering their futures. Around 3 million Europeans live in the United Kingdom.

Last month, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that it was a priority to protect EU citizens' rights and that an agreement with the bloc was being negotiated. However, her government has resisted calls to unilaterally guarantee their rights.

“The UK has become a significantly less attractive place for people with high skills as well as low skills,” said Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics at King's College London and a senior fellow at the UK in a Changing Europe, an initiative based at the college.

“There is a psychological effect that people feel. They see it as a symbolic rejection and there is uncertainty about the future. That makes people here feel that returning to Europe is more attractive.”

There are no concrete statistics on how many Europeans have left the UK since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

However, a poll of EU nationals in Britain by the law firm Baker McKenzie found that 56 percent of the skilled workers surveyed stated that they were highly likely or quite likely to leave before the outcome of the Brexit negotiations is known.

The Bank of England estimates that 75,000 financial services jobs could be lost following Brexit, according to the BBC.

With those numbers in mind, European companies and countries are seeing Brexit as an opportunity to pick up educated and well-trained workers.

Frankfurt, Germany's financial capital, is expected be one of the largest beneficiaries. It is preparing for an influx of around 10,000 financial sector jobs — a 15 percent increase for the city, according to Hubertus Väth, the managing director of the Frankfurt Main Finance industry group.

The day after the referendum, trader Martin Czyza predicted there would be an exodus of workers from the UK. He founded Expat Exit, a recruitment company that helps skilled workers in Britain find jobs with European companies.

There are now 2,000 professionals in his firm's database who are looking to relocate to Europe. Czyza has contracts with companies in Germany, Luxembourg, Estonia and Malta that are hungry for British workers.

“London has attracted the most ambitious people in Europe and the world,” said Czyza, 34, who knows firsthand what it’s like to take advantage of European freedom-of-movement rules. Originally from Poland, he went to university in Austria and then lived in Slovakia and the Netherlands before returning to Warsaw to build his new company.

“Now most of these candidates forecast that it’ll be harder to make a great career in London, that other places in Europe will have more opportunity," he added.

"Brexit offered a chance for them to rethink their career path.”