Iran will fully cooperate in Iraq reconstruction: Envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said that Tehran will have ultimate cooperation with Baqdad in its reconstruction, as it helped it in the fight against the terrorists and Daesh.

Addressing a press conference held on the occasion of inauguration of Iran’s field treatment center in the Iraqi city of Kut on Saturday, he added, “I am happy that treatment center will offer free services to the people of Kut and pilgrims,” IRNA reported.

He also hailed Iran-Iraq cooperation in various sectors as excellent, hoping that the cooperation will further improve.

Noting that Iran is thankful of hospitability of the people of Kut towards the Iranian pilgrims, he said that the number of Iranian pilgrims is projected to hit three million this year on Arbaeen Day.

“We will respect Iraqi regulations and rules, as nobody will be able to enter the country without visa,” he said, adding that until now, there has been no illegal entry to the Arab state.

People from all walks of life are currently walking toward the holy shrine of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam, to attend the glorious ceremony on Arabeen Day.

Arbaeen marks 40 days since the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) and his loyal companions in the plain of Karbala by the then tyrant ruler Yazid ibn Muavieh.