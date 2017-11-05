RSS
0840 GMT November 05, 2017

News ID: 203778
Published: 0658 GMT November 05, 2017

Saudi princes, ministers arrested for corruption

Saudi princes, ministers arrested for corruption

Saudi Arabian authorities have arrested a number of high-profile figures, including princes and current and former ministers on anti-corruption charges, a Saudi television station reported late Saturday.

Dubai-based Saudi channel Al Arabiya reported that 11 princes, four current ministers and dozens of former ministers were among those who were detained, MNA reported.

“Two ministers who were sacked from their post Saturday, and a woman, were also arrested,” it said.

The report did not provide additional details.

The arrest orders came from an anti-corruption committee just hours after the King Salman issued a Royal Decree to form the committee.

The committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced it would reopen the case of the 2009 Jeddah floods in which more than 100 victims died, and investigating the outbreak of the Corona virus, also known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012, according to Al Arabiya.

   
KeyWords
Saudi Arabia
Princes
King Salman
Detained
 
