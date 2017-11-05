RSS
0840 GMT November 05, 2017

News ID: 203784
Published: 0726 GMT November 05, 2017

Iranian Gundi-Shapur University on UNESCO celebration list

Iranian Gundi-Shapur University on UNESCO celebration list

The 1750th anniversary of the foundation of the University of Gundi-Shapur has been included in the celebration list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for 2018.

The University of Gundi-Shapur was founded by the Sassanids 1750 years ago in a region near the city of Dezful in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.

The University was the first scientific center in the world at which medicine, philosophy and astronomy were taught.

According to the historical evidence found in the ancient city of Gundi-Shapur, the first articles of association of higher education was formed at the university, which is regarded the first university of the world.

The secretary of the International Congress of Gundi-Shapur Mohammad Reza Assari told IRNA on Saturday evening that the document of the 1750th anniversary of the University foundation was issued at the general annual conference of UNESCO in Paris on Friday (November 3).

“The event is among the most significant scientific and civilizational achievements of Iran, since through the published document by UNESCO, Gundi-Shapur University is officially introduced as the first scientific academy of the world,” Assari, who is also the Chancellor of Gundi-Shapur University of Technology, said.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Gundi-Shapur
UNESCO
 
