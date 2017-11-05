Hariri’s surprise resignation new adventure of US, Zionism, S Arabia

Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei described the resignation of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a new adventurist scenario in the region, on behalf of the US, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist regime.

Secretary of the Expediency Council and former of Iran Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Mohsen Rezaei posted Thursday in his account and responded to the sudden resignation of Hariri and its announcement in another country, MNA reported.

"Saad Hariri, who had taken office a few years ago through national unity dialogue with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah and had spent a peaceful, stable, and economic term in Lebanon, made a surprise resignation under Saudi Arabia’s pressure,” he noted.

Rezaei underlined that the current data indicates the start of a new adventure by Saudi Arabia, the Zionist regime and the United States. However, the problem with this sinister triangle is that even their friends are approaching Iran and, as a result, weaken and neutralize their management in the region."

Lebanon's Hariri announced his resignation on Saturday, citing many reasons, including the security situation in Lebanon, and threats to his life.

Saad Hariri is the son of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005. Hariri has also been the leader of the Future Movement party since 2005. He became prime minister in 2016 after serving another term between November 2009 and June 2011.