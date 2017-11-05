Former Iran FM awarded Japanese Decoration

The Government of Japan said on Sunday that the former Foreign Minister of Iran has been awarded the second highest national decoration of the country's government.

“Manouchehr Mottaki, the honorable former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun,” said the statement, a copy of which was submitted to the IRNA.

The contributions by Mottaki to “the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Iran and strengthening of bilateral relations” during his tenure as Iran's Ambassador in Tokyo (1995-1999) has been acknowledged in the statement.

“The Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran hosted by the Embassy of Iran for the first time in Japan is one of his legacies which commenced during his era,” reads the statement.

The statement also highlights his efforts to “further strengthen bilateral ties” during his term as Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs 2005-2010.

Order of the Rising Sun, the second highest order by Japanese government, is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.