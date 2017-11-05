Pakistan’s textile sector seeks state support

Textile sector associations of Pakistan emphasized that the government should devise medium to long-term plan in which it reduces electricity tariff, withdrawing tariff rationalization surcharge, GIDC and clear sales and customs refunds in order to enhance exports.

Exporters have shown serious concerns over the latest increase in electricity prices, saying it would further increase the cost of doing business of textile sector and may further hamper the production capacity of export-oriented sector, nation.com.pk wrote.

The textile associations requested to clear sales tax and customs refunds and extending zero-rating facility to packing material and power looms.

Various textile sector associations have given their recommendations in the 7th meeting of Federal Textile Board, which was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Parvaiz Malik and State Minister for Commerce and Textile Haji Akram Ansari. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after meeting with the exporters last month assigned a task to the federal commerce minister to come up with a long-term plan in 30 days in consultation with exporters.

The government of Pakistan wants to enhance exports to control the widening current account deficit of the country, which had gone to $3.55 billion during first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year compared to $1.63 billion a year ago, showing an increase of 117.3 percent.

The meeting discussed multitude of issues being faced by the largest export industry of Pakistan and the facilitation given by the federal government. Representatives of textile associations appreciated the federal government for providing policy and budgetary facilitations to textile industry of Pakistan, which has resulted in increase of textile exports in comparison to previous year.