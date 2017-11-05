Three cheetahs spotted in Turan National Park

The image of three cheetahs was recorded in Turan National Park of Shahroud, Semnan province.

Director General of Semnan province Department of Environment Abbas-Ali Damangir announced the above statement and saying “while supervising Zamanabad Jurisdiction, head of Turan Biosphere Reserve Habitat managed to observe and register three mature cheetahs,” MNA reported.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Saturday morning, the director general said "Turan Biosphere Habitat Head managed to observe three mature cheetahs at 9:50 a.m. yesterday which were resting, after about four minutes of photography, the three cheetahs moved slowly out of place.”

However, image of the three cheetahs has been taken by camera for nine stages which have been observed directly since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (started March 21, 2017) up to the present time, he said, adding “moreover, population of this species of cheetah was also monitored in the area.”

After the registration of coordinates by GPS (Geographic Positioning System), the official in charge rushed to the habitat of cheetahs, so that the ram and wild sheep were clearly visible in the same place, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director general of Semnan province Department of Environment pointed to the high potential of Turan Protected Area in terms of diversity of wildlife and said “following the monitoring and supervising the area, 18 heads of deer were observed at Shourchah Plain half of an hour before observing cheetahs. In the same direction, 13 heads of rams and goats were also seen at Washang Spring 40 minutes after the observation of cheetahs.”

It is hoped that Plan and Budget Organization will notify national credits as soon as possible in line with protecting Asiatic cheetah, he observed.

He called on executive organizations of the province to cooperate with Semnan Province Department of Environment in line with protecting these types of valuable species in the country.

He termed the revival of Wildlife Habitats as a valuable move taken in this regard and added, “Implementing regional management plans and also managing and setting up taskforce for grazing livestock, supplying water and distributing fodder and forage in the damaged habitats can help protect the environment greatly.”

In the end, Director General of Semnan province Department of Environment Abbas-Ali Damangir called on noble people of this province to take effective steps in line with protecting environment appropriately.