CAATSA showing US defeat over past six months

CAATSA sends out the message that the policy of the US in the past six months has ended in defeat, said Head of Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday.

General Ramezan Sharif told IRNA, “The US has invested a lot, both financially and reputational, and the remarks of the former Qatari prime minister was an undeniable fact about it, and that’s what Iran has said since the beginning of the US conspiracy, IRNA reported.

Saying that the plot has had nothing for the region except destruction, Sharif added, “The regional countries will never forget the destruction and the US role in it.”

He also said that the US sanctions are nothing new for Iran; “they have put sanctions on Iran's industries since the very beginning of victory of the [1979 Islamic] Revolution.”

On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed some sanctions into law, known as CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act), targeting Iran, Russia and North Korea.

CAATSA expands US sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program and provides the legal basis for existing sanctions targeting the IRGC. It also establishes a legal basis for sanctions on IRGC on the allegations of support for terrorism.

The US has imposed the new sanctions against Iran in defiance of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Commenting on Daesh, the IRGC commander said, “Daesh has two aspects, ideological and geographical. Based on the big plan they had, they thought that a big part of the Muslim world belonged to them, but they were hallucinating.”

He added that ideologically speaking, some vein of Daesh thoughts may still be going on. Stressing that the birthplace of the idea is Saudi Arabia, he said, “The financial support of the terrorist group was done by the US and the Zionists.”