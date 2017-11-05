RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0142 GMT November 05, 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 203796
Published: 1102 GMT November 05, 2017

Iran, Syria defense minister call for closer military coop.

Iran, Syria defense minister call for closer military coop.

Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami in a Sunday phone talk with his Syrian counterpart called for further cooperation and efforts in the fight against terrorism in region.

During the phone conversation which took place on Sunday, Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistical Support Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Syrian Minister of Defense Fahd Jassem al-Freij exchanged views on the latest status of the two countries’ defense cooperation, as well as regional and international developments and the fight against terrorism, MNA reported.

The Iranian minister congratulated his counterpart, as well President Bashar Assad, on the liberation of Deir Ezzor province, and lauded the Syrian Armed Forces and nation for the five years of resistance against terrorist groups.

Hatami expressed hope for the continuation of Syria’s victories and the restoration of peace and security to the warn-torn country, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolute to support Syria in the post-war era.”

The Syrian minister, for his part, thanked Iran’s efforts in neutralization of terrorist-Zionist plots, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always remained by Syria’s side during the high-tension period so that we can defend our legitimate sovereignty.”

“The unique coordination between Iran and Syria has guaranteed peace, stability and security of both countries and the region,” he stressed.

Jassem al-Freij further extended an invitation to Hatami for a visit to Syria.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Syria
Amir Hatami
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1054 sec