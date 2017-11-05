Iran’s Hosseini named 2017 Best Goalkeeper

Brazil wins Intercontinental Cup, Iran stands third

Sports Desk

Iran's goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini was honored with the 2017 Best Goalkeeper award on Saturday.

By the end of 2017 Huawei Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup in Dubai, Beach Soccer Stars ceremony was held on in Dubai which saw three prestigious awards go to Iranians.

The Iranian was named the best keeper of the year following a magnificent run along with his team at the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau, the Bahamas, in May, bringing them a third-spot finish at the competition.

Hosseini's long-range screamer against Mexico at the tournament was also awarded with the Best Goal trophy while Iran's captain Mohammad Ahmadzadeh was picked among the Five Stars team of the year.

Brazil invincible, Russia denied 3rd title

Brazil extended its winning streak and beat Portugal 2-0 in Saturday’s final of the Intercontinental Cup.

Two goals in the second period were enough for the South American side to lift the trophy.

Earlier, Iran put a decent end to its campaign in Dubai by beating Russia 4-2 in the third-place playoff.

Iran, having been narrowly beaten by Brazil in the semifinals, squared off against the Russians in a repeat of the final group-stage encounter which saw the European side win 4-3 and claim the top spot of the group.

After a goalless first-period, Boris Nikonorov put the Russians in front in the 18th minute but two goals inside two minutes gave Iran a 2-1 lead at the end of the second period.

Iran's goalkeeper Hamid Behzadpour scored a brilliant equalizer through a long-range effort in the 20th minute before skipper Ahmadzadeh scored his fourth of the competition to give Iran the lead.

Mohammad Moradi scored with eight minutes left on the clock to double Iran's lead but Kirill Romanov pulled one back for the Europeans a minute later to give a nervy end to the third period.

A second bookable offence by Maxim Chuzhkov saw the Russian keeper sent off and gave Iran a free-kick which Mostafa Kiani converted to seal Iran's victory.