Warriors extend winning streak against Denver Nuggets

Will Barton (L) of the Denver Nuggets has his shot blocked by Warriors’ Kevin Durant in Denver’s Pepsi Center on November 4, 2017. MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 and the Golden State Warriors rode a big third quarter to a 127-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night in Denver.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 15 points apiece for the Warriors, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"I'm really pleased," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"What a great trip. Three tough teams."

They have won six of their last seven, including all three during their just concluded trip.

Will Barton had 21 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets. None of Denver's starters reached double figures in scoring.

Up by five at halftime, the Warriors forced a decisive turn in the game with a 24-4 run to start the third, taking an 84-59 lead when Curry hit a fall-away 3-pointer from the baseline after poking the ball away from Mason Plumlee for a steal.

The Warriors finished with 43 points in the third — the most points allowed by the Nuggets in a period this season — and took a 103-76 lead into the fourth quarter. Durant had 13 of his points in the period and Curry added 12 in the same span, helping Golden State lead by as many as 29 points and outscore Denver by 22 points in the quarter.

"That was impressive," Kerr said. "We came out firing in the third.

"Obviously, we're rounding into form, and we kind of turned the corner on this trip."