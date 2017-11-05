Heynckes hails 'role model' Robben

Arjen Robben (2nd L) scores Bayern’s first goal in the 3-1 beating of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion on November 4, 2017. PATRIK STOLLARZ/GETTY IMAGES

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes hailed captain Arjen Robben's performance as his side eased past Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday to increase its lead to four points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Robben opened the scoring with a trademark left-footed strike on 17 minutes, before the returning Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba added goal in each half to end the game as a contest – though Lewandowski claimed he got a touch to Alaba's goal as well, ESPN reported.

Since returning to the club for a fourth term in charge, Heynckes has won seven consecutive games in all competitions.

Robben became Bayern's all-time leading foreign-born scorer, with his 93rd league goal, drawing praise from his manager.

Heynckes told Sky, "Arjen is not just a brilliant, world-class player; he's a role model for many players and a great professional. He has not always been an easy player to handle but he lives purely for football. That is why he has been so successful again this season.

"He is a great team player who leads from the front also tracks back defensively, which attacking players don't always enjoy. I'm ever so pleased; he's full of drive and ambition, that's noticeable on the pitch and within the team."

Including his Treble-winning season in 2013, Heynckes is now 29 games unbeaten in the Bundesliga, winning all four of his league games since he returned to the club for a fourth term last month.

Chasing a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title, Heynckes' side now leads nearest challenger Leipzig by four points heading into the international break.

"We were up against a very good team, but we played some excellent football ourselves especially in the first half," Heynckes added. "Admittedly, BVB had three great chances too and Sven Ulreich kept us in the game.

"The team was 100 percent motivated and we really wanted to win today. Compliments to my team that was a super performance."