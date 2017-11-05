Iranian movies shine at PIFFA

Iranian movies 'Daughter', 'Duet' and ' Sound and Fury' were well received at Profima International Film Fest and Awards (2017 PIFFA) in Malaysia which will end today.

'Daughter' directed by Reza Mir-Karimi and 'Duet' by Navid Danesh received three awards at the event, IRNA wrote.

"The 12th Profima Awards is a glorious platform to acknowledge and reward professional workers behind the scene involved in the production of films, movies, TV drama series and TV magazines," according to PIFFA website.

"During the three-day event, we will see a participation of more than 1,600 attendees including well-known international film production houses and international artists from more than five countries in the Asia Pacific region such as Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and more. Besides this, we are also expecting more than 15,000 visitors locally as well as internationally.

"The main objective of PIFFA 2017 is to recognize the film crew and people working behind the scenes in the film industry for their hard work that they have put in to yield a finish product that could be enjoyed by not only Malaysians, but also by the international screen."

'Daughter' has been nominated for 11 awards in the event.

Iranian actress Mahour Alvand received international section award while Farhad Aslani received best actor award.