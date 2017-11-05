Sacked Catalonia leader surrenders to Belgian police

Brussels prosecutors said Sunday that ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four ex-regional ministers were taken into custody to start the process of their possible extradition to Spain.

The five presented themselves to federal police at around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), Brussels prosecutor’s office spokesman Gilles Dejemeppe said, AP reported.

All are wanted by Madrid for actions related to the push for the region’s independence from Spain. Puigdemont has become the public face of that move for independence.

Puigdemont and the four ex-ministers fled to Belgium this past week after being removed from power by Spanish authorities as part of an extraordinary crackdown to quash the region’s illegal secession claim.

A Spanish National Court judge issued warrants for the five absconded lawmakers on suspicion of five crimes, including rebellion, sedition and embezzlement, on Friday, a day after the same judge sent another eight former Catalan cabinet members to jail without bail while her investigation continues. A ninth spent a night in jail and was freed after posting bail.

Madrid has taken over administrative control in Catalonia, until then an autonomous region, and called new elections for Dec 21.

On Sunday morning, Puigdemont and four of his former councilors presented themselves to police in Brussels.

A judge was to hear the defendants’ case on Sunday afternoon and had until Monday morning to decide whether the formalities for the extradition request have been fulfilled.

Dejemeppe said the judge’s options range from “refusal to execute the European arrest, arresting the people involved, releasing them on conditions or under bail.” He said if they are arrested then they will be sent to jail as the extradition process continues. Dejemeppe said that the entire process, from arrest to extradition, could take more than 60 days.