Leader appoints new army commanders

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in separate decrees on Sunday, appointed three new army commanders.

Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi as navy commander, and appointed his predecessor, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, as deputy chief army commander in charge of coordination, IRNA reported.

According to the third decree, Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras succeeded Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Pourdastan as the lieutenant commander of the army.

In his message, the Leader thanked the sincere efforts of Brigadier General Pourdastan and Brigadier General Dadras in their remarkable services in their previous positions.

Rear Admiral Sayyari served as navy commander for 10 years.

Brigadier Khanzadi was a deputy commander in the Iranian Naval Forces before the appointment.