Iran's short 'Limit' wins prize at Bleedingham festival

Iran short 'Limit' won the award for best cinematography at the 6th Bleedingham Horror Film Festival in the US.

Directed and written by Javad Daraei, the eight-minute flick which is his second, chronicles the story of a man in a quiet neighborhood, who asks the people around to help him, when all of a sudden, somebody goes to his home.

Daraei adopts a spiritual viewpoint in his movies, this time utilizing a narrative that aims at challenging the status quo regarding the rights of the disabled, ifilmtv.ir.

His film, 'Limit', depicts the trials and tribulations of handicapped people in their daily lives; issues that irk them given all the snap judgment around.

The flick recently won the best foreign short film prize at the international Hollywood Hills Awards in October 2017.

His first film 'I don't like her', produced in 2016, won several awards in festivals, including the 32nd Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, the MoonDance International Festival, as well as the Hollywood Hills Awards in the US for the 'Best Short' as the latest one in the row just a couple of weeks ago. It also received two nominations from the latter.

Bleedingham is an annual short horror film festival set in Bellingham, Washington that showcases the work of Northwest filmmakers since 2012.

The 2017 edition of the event was held on October 28-29.

Bleedingham Horror Film Festival is an independent short film festival located in the beautiful city of Bellingham, Washington State.

Bleedingham was created by a small group of independent filmmakers and began as a festival that solely showcased WA state indie filmmakers. The festival is held the week before Halloween and has quickly grown to a popular competition and destination for indie horror loving fans and filmmakers.

Bleedingham 'Bloodies' are signature handmade trophies, designed by one of Bleedingham's founders and special effects artist Langley West. The Bloodies are awarded to first place winners in each of our categories.