'Release from Heaven' goes to Czech festival

Iranian animated piece 'Release from Heaven', directed by Ali Noori-Oskouei, was accepted for the screening program of the 10th International Film Festival for Children and Youth JUNIORFEST in the Czech Republic.

Set in a war-torn country, the 76-minute animated film narrates the story of a female writer and teacher who has to accompany two of her students on a life-changing journey, Mehr News Agency reported.

'Release from Heaven' has won a number of awards in international events including the Grand Prize for Best Animation category at SICAF film festival in South Korea, Best Feature Animation Award at the summer edition of Hong Kong International Film Festival, and Best Animation Award at the Animation Day of the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

The 10th year of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth JUNIORFEST (IFF JUNIORFEST) will be held in Czech Republic from November 4 to 9, 2017.

Another Iranian animated film 'Kelileh and Demneh', directed by Alireza Tavakkoli, will also compete in the festival.