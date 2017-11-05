IDRO, Gazprom sign MoU on energy projects

Iranian state-run investment fund IDRO signed an initial agreement with Russian gas giant Gazprom in Tehran to cooperate in unspecified oil, gas and energy projects.

"The Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) is fully ready to cooperate with Gazprom ... and this memorandum of understanding will help Gazprom take advantage of industrial opportunities in Iran," reported IRNA quoting IDRO Chairman Mansour Moazzami.

In August, IDRO signed a joint venture deal with French carmaker Renault and an Iranian company.

On Wednesday, Russia and Iran signed agreements to collaborate on strategic energy deals worth up to $30 billion that will involve energy groups such as Rosneft and Gazprom.

Amirhossein Zamani-Nia, Iran's deputy oil minister for international affairs, said six provisional deals had been signed with Russian oil companies during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

Zamani-Nia said the two countries agreed to engage in "strategic cooperation in the energy sector", ranging from development of Iran's oil and gas fields to collaboration on research.

Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russia's state-controlled Rosneft, said its pact with the National Iranian Oil Company would be the first step before a 'binding' deal to participate in Iran's oil and gas projects over the next few years.

"According to preliminary calculations, the overall amount of investments in the projects will total up to $30 billion. Once completed, the production plateau will reach 55 million tons of oil per year," Sechin told journalists at the signing ceremony.

Iran is particularly keen to strike deals with Western players such Royal Dutch Shell to prove that the US hostility toward Iran has not scared off foreign investment. However, oil experts say that, should the US re-impose crippling sanctions on Iran by the end of this year, Russian and Chinese firms could benefit from the lack of competition from Western companies.

Iran needs $200 billion in investments for upstream and downstream projects by 2021.

Since Iran struck a nuclear deal with major powers in 2015, enabling many sanctions to be lifted, it has only signed one notable contract — a deal with France's Total in July worth $4.8 billion.

Sechin, a close associate of Putin whose international ventures often dovetail with Kremlin foreign policy, said cooperation with Iran included "carrying out swap operations, supplying oil and oil products, training staff and modernizing oil refining".

Russia and Iran have long been working on oil-for-goods deals worth up to $20 billion, since cash-strapped Iran has been under Western sanctions over its nuclear program. Based on these agreements, Moscow would buy Iranian oil in exchange for Russian equipment and technology.