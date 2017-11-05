Iran approves over $700m in foreign investment

Iran approved 31 foreign investment projects with a total value of $712 million, announced the head of Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance (OIETAI).

Mohammad Khazaei further said that OIETAI has approved over $21.8 billion worth of foreign investment since the eleventh government took office (in September 2013), IRNA reported.

Iran has absorbed $14 billion of the approved figure during the period, the official added.

Following the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran has received letters of credit (L/Cs) and finances from India, Russia, South Korea, China, Austria and Denmark, Khazaei stated.

He listed the €8-billion L/C from South Korean Exim Bank and Chinese $10-billion L/C and the €1-billion contract with an Austrian bank as Iran's main financial and banking achievements.

According to the Sixth Five-Year Development Plan (2017-22), Iran should attract $3 billion in foreign investment annually.

Meanwhile, Head of Renewable Energy and Power Utility Organization (SATBA) Mohammad Sadeqzadeh said on Sunday that foreign investments worth $1.5 billion were attracted in the renewable energy sector.

He added that $4.1 billion in foreign investment projects in renewable energies has been registered.

During Iran Economic and Investment Opportunities Forum (IEIO 2017), which is scheduled for November 25-28 in Tehran, Iran will present investment opportunities valued at over $35 billion to foreign investors, said the event's executive secretary.

"Companies from China, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Russia, Japan, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, India, and Saudi Arabia active in various fields including tourism, clean energy, agriculture, oil, gas, petrochemicals and auto industry are to take part in the forum," Amirreza Hassani said.

The event, he noted, is to be held in cooperation with World Federation of Free and Special Economic Zones (FEMOZA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Bank, European Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

Last week, deputy minister of industry, mine and trade announced that Iran is seeking $50 billion in investment for its mining industries out to 2022 and has signed agreements with several European and Asian banks in the past few months.

"We are in need of $50 billion for investment in the mining and mining industries of Iran," Mehdi Karbasian told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of the Imarc mining conference in Melbourne.

"In the past two months, we have had agreements with South Korea, Austria, Denmark and it's on the way for other countries like Germany," Karbasian added.