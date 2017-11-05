Deputy minister: Iranian postal services systems gaining international popularity

By Farzam Vanaki

A number of Iranian postal services systems have recently gained international popularity, said deputy minister for communications and information technology, adding Iran has proposed to set up some of them in other countries, particularly the regional states.

Speaking to Iran Daily, Hossein Mehri, who is also the managing director of Iran Post Company, added Iran has done a great job in terms of setting up and developing Geocoded National Address File (G-NAF) domestically and establishing a system to help people search and find lost objects and belongings called 'Post Yafteh'.

Azerbaijan showed keen interest in having 'Post Yafteh' system set up in the country, Mehri said, adding the system has been established in Azerbaijan.

A number of countries have expressed interest in establishing and being able to operate the PostCode Portal and G-NAF systems currently used in Iran, he noted.

The deputy minister said, "During the past three years, we have signed a number of contracts with countries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Austria, France and Iraq to expand cooperation in the fields of exporting and importing techno-engineering services, selling, purchasing and joint production of equipment, providing and receiving modern services and expansion of e-commerce."

He said Iran is a member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), adding the UPU has 192 other members.

Mehri said Iran was the 29th country to join the union.

"The UPU holds a congress every four years to make and reach a number approvals and agreements, respectively. All the UPU member countries are duty bound to honor and implement these agreements. The UPU's agreements are approved by the Iranian Parliament."

He said as per the UPU's treaties and agreements, Iran has to fulfill a number of commitments to other countries.

Mehri added other states also have a number of commitments to Iran to honor. "Iran is duty-bound to deliver or distribute any consignment entering the country from any part of the world. The vice versa also holds true. Any consignment sent from Iran to any other country across the globe, must be delivered."

The Iran Post Company CEO said, "To expand the scope of our activities beyond the directives, agreements and treaties of the UPU, we have signed contracts with other countries among which is a recently-started joint project with Russia."

Among the other joint projects implemented by Iran Post Company and its foreign counterparts, he said, has been the signing, printing and publishing joint postage stamps, of which the latest instance was a postage stamp unveiled in Armenia. "We have also held joint exhibitions in Iran with five countries."