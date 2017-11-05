RSS
0418 GMT November 05, 2017

Japan oil imports from Iran increase

Iran's oil exports to Japan (including gas condensates) in September 2017 decreased by 31 percent year-on-year to reach ‎6.5‎ million barrels. However, the figure indicates an increase of 94 percent against the amount for the preceding month, announced Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

According to Trend News Agency, Japan's import figure for September includes one million barrels of condensates exported from Iran's South Pars Gas Field.

Iran was Japan's fifth oil supplier after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, with a share of 6.8 percent in September 2017, while the country met 9.7 percent of the Asian country's oil demand in September 2016 (9.4 million barrels).

Saudi Arabia exported 35.379 million barrels of oil to Japan in September (37.2 percent of the country's total crude imports.)

Iran's oil exports to Japan reached 83.94 million barrels in the fiscal year of 2016 indicating a 38-percent increase against the figure for the preceding year.

Iran supplied seven percent of Japan's oil demand in 2016.

Iran's oil exports increased by one million barrels per day (mbd) last year to 2.42 mbd and the figure would increase to 2.5 mbd in 2017 and 2.59 mbd in 2018, IMF had earlier said in a report.

Iran's oil and condensate exports amounted to 2.6 mbd in September 2017, the country's oil ministry said recently. Iran exported 2.25 mbd of oil to Asian and European markets in the mentioned period. China, India, South Korea and Japan imported more than 1.9 mbd in September — the highest level since March 2017.

   
