Iran-Azerbaijan medicine JV will benefit region

A prospective drug production joint venture between Iran and Azerbaijan, called Caspian Pharmed, will be greatly beneficial to the entire region, according to Iran’s deputy health minister and head of Food and Drug Organization.

The construction of the factory is underway and will be completed within one year, Gholamreza Asghari told Trend News Agency.

The construction of the factory began in early 2017 near Baku, Azerbaijan. Iran holds a 49-percent stake in the joint venture. The project is worth $21 million.

In its first phase of operation, Caspian Pharmed will produce 84 types of drugs for cardiovascular, neurological, and viral diseases, as well as allergy drugs and supplements. The products are to be exported to a number of regional countries, including Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

The deputy minister further said that Iran has recently produced a series of biosimilar drugs using the latest technology.

A biosimilar is a biologic medical product which is almost an identical copy of an original product that is manufactured by a different company. Biosimilars are officially approved versions of original innovator products, and can be manufactured when the original product's patent expires.

"Biosimilars are highly effective drugs in pharmaceutical terms. Not many countries possess the technology to produce them. We are hopeful to be producing more of such drugs in the near future," Asghari said.