Envoy: EU supporting Belgian firms' interests in Iran

Despite trans-regional pressures on the European Union to restrict ties with Iran, EU eyes mulling over finding ways to support Belgian firms' interests in Iran, Belgian envoy said.

"Belgium is after developing all-out relations with Iran at the national level and within the EU," Belgian Ambassador to Iran François Delhoye told reporters on Sunday following a meeting with Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Gholam Hossein Shafeie, IRNA reported.

There have been lobbying with the US and Belgium's allies on preserving Iran nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said.

"Since banks are facing different risks, it is not possible to take a specific strategy," he added.

Meanwhile, Shafeie pointed to small- and medium-scale industries, car manufacturing, transportation, shipping, renewable industries, modern irrigation methods, medical, pharmaceutical and health fields as main grounds for cooperation between the two countries.

"Liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier is another issue which will be provided by Belgium for Iran soon," he added.

Foreign investment and avoiding double taxation by the two sides will lead to promoting economic and trade exchanges between Tehran and Brussels, said Shafeie.