Cmdr. dismisses US claims about Iran missiles in Yemen as baseless

An Iranian commander on Sunday dismissed a claim by US President Donald Trump about Iran supplying missiles to Yemen.

“We are basically not capable of transferring missiles to Yemen,” said Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari, IRNA reported.

Saudi Arabia said its forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired Saturday from Yemen toward one of the kingdom’s major international airports on the outskirts of the capital, Riyadh.

The missile fire drew an immediate rebuke from Trump, who blamed Iran in part for the attack.

“A shot was just taken by Iran, in my opinion, at Saudi Arabia… and our system knocked the missile out of the air,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Tokyo.

“Mr. Trump has said many baseless things and told many lies and has frequently falsely accused Iran, and this is one such slander,” the Iranian commander said.

“We do not have even the possibility of transferring missiles to Yemen. The missiles belong to them, and they have increased their range,” Jafari added.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, Yemen has been under heavy airstrikes by Saudi Arabia’s warplanes as part of a brutal war against the Arabian Peninsula country in an attempt to crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement and reinstall the former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

Over 12,000 people have been killed since the onset of the campaign, and much of the country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been ravaged.

Regional and Western sources have said Iran is sending advanced weapons and military advisers to the Houthi movement.

Iran rejects accusations from Saudi Arabia that it is giving financial and military support to the Houthis.