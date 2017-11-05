RSS
News ID: 203815
Published: 0427 GMT November 05, 2017

Iran assures Syria of support in postwar era

Iran assures Syria of support in postwar era

Iran’s defense minister, in a phone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, said that Tehran is determined to continue its support for Syria in the postwar era.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Syrian counterpart, Fahd Jassem al-Freij, discussed the latest international and regional developments as well as Syria, IRNA reported.

They also emphasized the need for pursuing and boosting efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Expressing hope that Syria’s advances in the fight against terrorism and the full return of stability and security to Syria will be continued, he said, “Iran is determined to stay beside its Syrian brothers in the postwar era, as it has backed them so far.”

The Syrian minister expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic for its support for the Arab country’s campaign against terrorist groups, saying that the Iranian nation has always sided with the Syrian people and government.

“The invaluable coordination between Iran and Syria guarantees stability and security of the two countries and the region,” he said.

Hatami also offered his congratulations to the Syrian people and government over the liberation of Deir ez-Zor from Daesh terrorists.

“The five-year-old resistance of Syria’s Armed Forces and people against terrorist groups is admirable and should be recorded in history as a nation’s legitimate defense of their identity,” he said.

The Syrian Army said on Friday it had seized Deir ez-Zor from Daesh, driving the foreign-backed terrorists from their last major stronghold in the war-torn country.

   
KeyWords
Syria
Iran
war
 
