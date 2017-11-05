Judiciary official: Over 50 Iranians being held in US prisons

An Iranian judiciary official said more than 50 Iranian nationals are currently being held in US prisons.

Deputy Secretary General of the High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi said that as many as 56 Iranian citizens are now in US prisons on various charges, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He explained that some of them have been imprisoned on trumped up charges like bypassing Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.

The official said that some other Iranian nationals also have been jailed on the same charge in other countries at the request of the US government.

In July, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani called on the US to immediately free Iranian citizens held in its prisons.

“For (about) forty years, the Americans have violated the rights of our people,” he said at the time, adding that they have kept innocent citizens of the country in their prisons.

“These moves are illegal and contrary to norms and international laws,” the judiciary chief stressed at the time.