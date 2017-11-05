Thousands of anti-Trump protesters rally in 22 US cities

Thousands of protesters marched in 22 cities across the United States to denounce the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration.

The organizers of the protest, a group known as Refuse Facism, called for millions to take to the streets on Saturday in an effort to remove the Trump administration from power, Press TV reported.

In Los Angeles, roughly 400 demonstrators staged a rally to condemn the administration’s racist and divisive policies.

In New York City, hundreds took to the streets for similar anti-Trump protests that were largely peaceful.

In Chicago, over 100 protesters marched to Trump Tower on Saturday, some of them carrying signs which read 'The Trump/Pence Regime MUST GO!'

Other demonstrations were held in at least 22 cities, including Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Atlanta, Austin, Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and Philadelphia.

Refuse Fascism vowed earlier this week to continue the protests “day and night” in nearly two-dozen cities until their demand is met, which is the removal of Trump's “regime.”

Numerous protests have taken place across the US since the inauguration of Trump in January.

Trump has been condemned at home and abroad for his measures, including a ban on Muslim travelers from entering the US, failure to condemn white supremacists, ignoring the plight of hurricane-hit Puerto Ricans, and failure to fulfill his campaign promises.

A majority of Americans say Trump has not accomplished much during his first nine months in office, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News survey.

Fewer than four in 10 Americans, or 37 percent, say they approve of the way he is handling his job, the survey found.

The president’s disapproval rating has reached 59 percent, with 50 percent saying they strongly disapprove of the job he is doing, the worst marks of his presidency, although his approval rating has changed little over the past four months.

Trump has an approval rating noticeably lower than any previous chief executive at this point in his presidency over seven decades of polling.

He is the only president dating back to Harry Truman – the 33rd president of the United States from 1945 until 1953 – whose approval rating at this point in his presidency is net negative — by 22 points.

NOAH BERGER, SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE