Daesh brutal attacks show terrorists’ desperation, defeat: Iran

Qassemi on Sunday offered his condolences to the Syrian people and government as well as the bereaved families of victims of a recent terrorist attack in the Arab country’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

“These inhumane and brutal acts by Daesh terrorist group are a clear indication of this group’s desperation and defeat,” he said.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that the days of Daesh terrorists in Syria were numbered thanks to resistance of and unity between the Syrian government and nation.

At least 75 displaced Syrian people, including children, were killed and 140 others wounded in a Daesh bombing attack on a temporary refugee camp in Dayr al-Zawr on Saturday.

The attack took place as the Syrian army troops have captured about 100 kilometers of the west bank of the Euphrates and crossed to the eastern side of the river.

The US-backed Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants have taken advantage of the momentum created in the army's breach of Daesh defense lines to advance on the eastern bank of the Euphrates with US support.

The convergence of the two rival operations has increased tensions in Dayr al-Zawr and raised the possibility of first major confrontation between them.

The US is helping the militants establish self-ruled zones in the territories close to the Turkish border similar to those in neighboring Iraq, far from the Syrian government control.